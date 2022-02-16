PHUKET TEST & GO

Romantic Resort & Spa - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8
rating with
1747 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022
Romantic Resort & Spa - Image 0
Romantic Resort & Spa - Image 1
Romantic Resort & Spa - Image 2
Romantic Resort & Spa - Image 3
Romantic Resort & Spa - Image 4
Romantic Resort & Spa - Image 5
+16 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the romance, family fun, sightseeing area of Khao Yai city, Romantic Resort & Spa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 18.2 kmKm away. Also within easy reach are Palio Khao Yai, Scenical World, Provence Khao Yai. At Romantic Resort & Spa, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Step into one of 130 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Yai, the Romantic Resort & Spa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Romantic Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Romantic Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

369 Moo.4 Tanarat Rd.,Tambol Moosee, Ampher Pakchong, Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30130

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU