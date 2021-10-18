Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now
This hotel has received 27 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Rocky's Boutique Resort in a prioritized manner, and Rocky's Boutique Resort will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Garden View - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 35m²
฿25,850 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Pool View - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 40m²
฿28,650 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Outdoor Facilities
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Premier Ocean View - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 42m²
฿37,750 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿28,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,850 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
2 Bedroom Pool Villas - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 120m²
฿85,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿62,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿48,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿28,850 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Rocky's Boutique Resort is located at Lamai Beach. Just 25 min from the Samui International Airport.
It's Boutique style makes it feel like an intimate haven, our resort is complemented by the contemporary Thai decor with authentic atmosphere.
It features 47 elegant rooms and 3 spacious pool villas with only a short walk down to Lamai.
The hotel's guestrooms come with a distinct character enhanced with all amenities guests can expect from a property of its class. Recreational facilities included a game room and two swimming pools, one on the beachfront while the other is placed in the garden. There is also a beautiful bistro/restaurant where guests can end the evening with immaculate dishes. Well-kept accommodation and excellent facilities makes Rocky's Boutique Resort an exquisite place of stay.
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
4.8 Deluxe Garden View
Positives
- service, service, service
