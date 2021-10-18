SAMUI TEST & GO

Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Garden View - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 35
฿25,850 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Pool View - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 40
฿28,650 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Premier Ocean View - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 42
฿37,750 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿28,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,850 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
2 Bedroom Pool Villas - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 120
฿85,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿62,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿48,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿28,850 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space

Rocky's Boutique Resort is located at Lamai Beach. Just 25 min from the Samui International Airport. It's Boutique style makes it feel like an intimate haven, our resort is complemented by the contemporary Thai decor with authentic atmosphere. It features 47 elegant rooms and 3 spacious pool villas with only a short walk down to Lamai.

The hotel's guestrooms come with a distinct character enhanced with all amenities guests can expect from a property of its class. Recreational facilities included a game room and two swimming pools, one on the beachfront while the other is placed in the garden. There is also a beautiful bistro/restaurant where guests can end the evening with immaculate dishes. Well-kept accommodation and excellent facilities makes Rocky's Boutique Resort an exquisite place of stay.

Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇩🇪Eichler

Reviewed on 18/10/2021
Arrived on 02/10/2021
4.8 Deluxe Garden View
Positives     
  • service, service, service

Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect,

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

438/1 Moo 1, T. Maret,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

