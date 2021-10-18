Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Deluxe Garden View - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 35 m² ฿25,850 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿19,850 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,650 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,450 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,950 - 5th Day Test & Go

Deluxe Pool View - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 40 m² ฿28,650 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿21,850 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,250 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,350 - 5th Day Test & Go

Premier Ocean View - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 42 m² ฿37,750 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿28,350 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,450 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,850 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 5th Day Test & Go

2 Bedroom Pool Villas - Test & Go (Newly Renovated) 120 m² ฿85,350 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿62,350 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿48,650 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿28,850 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿14,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿14,650 - 5th Day Test & Go

Rocky's Boutique Resort is located at Lamai Beach. Just 25 min from the Samui International Airport. It's Boutique style makes it feel like an intimate haven, our resort is complemented by the contemporary Thai decor with authentic atmosphere. It features 47 elegant rooms and 3 spacious pool villas with only a short walk down to Lamai. The hotel's guestrooms come with a distinct character enhanced with all amenities guests can expect from a property of its class. Recreational facilities included a game room and two swimming pools, one on the beachfront while the other is placed in the garden. There is also a beautiful bistro/restaurant where guests can end the evening with immaculate dishes. Well-kept accommodation and excellent facilities makes Rocky's Boutique Resort an exquisite place of stay.

Score 4.8 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Eichler Arrived on 02/10/2021 4.8 Deluxe Garden View Positives service, service, service Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect, Perfect,

