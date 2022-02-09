KRABI TEST & GO

Riverside Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
rating with
983 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Riverside Hotel - Image 0
Riverside Hotel - Image 1
Riverside Hotel - Image 2
Riverside Hotel - Image 3
Riverside Hotel - Image 4
Riverside Hotel - Image 5
+18 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Krabi Town, Riverside Hotel is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Larn Poo Dam, Maharat Market, Vogue Shopping Center are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, valet parking, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Riverside Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Riverside Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Riverside Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Riverside Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

287/11 Uttarakit Road, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU