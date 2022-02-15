Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located near the banks of the sparkling Chao Phraya River, Riverine Place Hotel and Residence offers guests an ideal venue to spend some time away from the tiresome city life of Bangkok. Featuring an exquisite selection of apartments overlooking the magnificent views of the city or Chao Phraya River, each apartment studio is equipped with a full kitchenette, laundry facilities, air conditioning, and an efficient work space ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Apart from its outstanding accommodation, guests can indulge in the superior recreational facilities on-site, including the fitness center with experienced personal trainers, sauna and steam rooms, two tennis courts plus a tennis knock board, two badminton courts, two squash courts, a snooker room, and mini basketball. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Riverine Place Hotel and Residence.

