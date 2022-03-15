BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riva Arun Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
rating with
457 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Renovated in , the Riva Arun Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. Only 6KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Riva Arun Bangkok is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, airport transfer are just a few of the facilities that set Riva Arun Bangkok apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Riva Arun Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, slippers, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Riva Arun Bangkok your home away from home.

392/25-26 Maharaj Road, Phraborom Maharajawang,Pranakorn Bangkok 10200, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

