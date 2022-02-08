Ritsurin Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Phuket Town, Ritsurin Boutique Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Ritsurin Boutique Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Phuket, make Ritsurin Boutique Hotel your home away from home.