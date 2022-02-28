Reno Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Reno Hotel Bangkok

Bangkok
7.6
rating with
39 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If you were a guest at Reno Hotel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

40 Kasem San 1 Alley, Rama 1 Road, Wang Mai,, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

