PHUKET TEST & GO

Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.6
rating with
11955 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+20 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

[HOTENAME] is located in the center of Thailand’s southern capital, a lively and colorful destination featuring excellent dining, entertainment, and shopping options. Nearby services and attractions include the Hat Yai railway station, bus and coach transportation hubs, the must visit Kim Yong Market, Wat Hat Yai Nai, Songkhla Lake - the largest in Thailand - and a vibrant nightlife. The 148-room Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) has redefined the value-hotel sector by offering an all-inclusive rate for every room, every night. All rooms have free high-speed Wi-Fi for up to three devices, soothing power showers, quality custom-made beds with upscale linen and many other features including air conditioning, in-room safes, hair dryers, ceiling fans and a 32-inch flat screen TV. The property also features meeting facilities and wheelchair-accessible rooms. Excellent service and amenities make Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) the perfect choice for travelers to this city.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Red Planet Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

152-156 Niphat Uthit 2 Road, Hat Yai Central, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU