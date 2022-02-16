Ray Hotel - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ray HotelGet ready for an urban adventure with a stay at Ray Hotel, which offers you both the best of Buriram and the surrounding possibilities.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Ray Hotel. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Buriram can be assisted with taxi and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Ray Hotel. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Ray Hotel offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator and bottled water are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Ray Hotel, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.If you like to eat in the privacy of your room, Ray Hotel can arrange to have groceries delivered to your doorstep.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Ray Hotel. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage. The many offerings at Ray Hotel ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Ray Hotel gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit.With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Around the propertyWhile in Buriram, take some time to venture outside of Ray Hotel. You're sure to want to visit King Rama I Monument located 1.8 km away, among the most sought-after photographs for anyone visiting Buriram. Learn about the city's art history with a day at Buri Ram Northeast Culture Center located 1.2 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel's facilities score higher than 86% of accommodations in the city.This hotel's staff and services score higher than 83% of accommodations in the city.