Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea is a boutique hotel located right across the beach. The Karon shopping area is 2 minutes away, Patong Beach is 15 minutes away, and downtown Phuket is 20 minutes away. Each of the 152 rooms at this 4-star hotel feature superior amenities and are decorated in light, clean colors and lines. The hotel also provides an Internet café which is available from 10.30am to 11.00 pm. Guests may take advantage of on-site facilities such as the roof garden, fitness room, or Nantarah Spa. Additionally, the resort offers fine dining at The Morng Talay Restaurant & Bar. Its convenient location, dedicated staff and first-rate facilities make the Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Southsea a favorite among travelers.

