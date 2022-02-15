SAMUI TEST & GO

Rajapruek Samui Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.9
rating with
356 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Rajapruek Samui Resort - Image 0
Rajapruek Samui Resort - Image 1
Rajapruek Samui Resort - Image 2
Rajapruek Samui Resort - Image 3
Rajapruek Samui Resort - Image 4
Rajapruek Samui Resort - Image 5
+47 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated along the Gulf of Thailand and on the peaceful beachfront of Lipa Noi, one of Koh Samui’s renowned private beaches, Rajapruek Samui Resort is a getaway for true relaxation. Adding to the scenery is the gorgeous sunset combined with the friendly hospitality, ensuring that your stay at the resort is peaceful and awe-inspiring. For dining, guests can visit the Sea Breeze Restaurant, an open-air eatery serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dishes range from authentic Thai favorites to international cuisine. For recreation, Rajapruek Samui Resort offers a free-form swimming pool and one of the best sunset views on the island. Rajapruek Samui Resort is also equipped with canoes, Kit Cat Catamaran Sailing Boats, and speedboat charter. The resort beach is certainly ideal for children with its shallow waters offering a fun place to swim. Rajapruek Samui Resort is perfect for unparalleled relaxation.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Rajapruek Samui Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Rajapruek Samui Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

95/5 Moo 2 Lipa Noi, Thong Yang Beach, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
422 reviews
From ฿-1
MAI Samui Beach Resort & Spa
8.4
rating with
440 reviews
From ฿-1
Avani+ Samui Resort
8.9
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1
The Beach Samui
9.1
rating with
36 reviews
From ฿-1
Santiburi Koh Samui
9.1
rating with
138 reviews
From ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
246 reviews
From ฿-1
Mantra Samui Resort
8.6
rating with
1513 reviews
From ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU