Rajapruek Samui Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Situated along the Gulf of Thailand and on the peaceful beachfront of Lipa Noi, one of Koh Samui’s renowned private beaches, Rajapruek Samui Resort is a getaway for true relaxation. Adding to the scenery is the gorgeous sunset combined with the friendly hospitality, ensuring that your stay at the resort is peaceful and awe-inspiring. For dining, guests can visit the Sea Breeze Restaurant, an open-air eatery serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dishes range from authentic Thai favorites to international cuisine. For recreation, Rajapruek Samui Resort offers a free-form swimming pool and one of the best sunset views on the island. Rajapruek Samui Resort is also equipped with canoes, Kit Cat Catamaran Sailing Boats, and speedboat charter. The resort beach is certainly ideal for children with its shallow waters offering a fun place to swim. Rajapruek Samui Resort is perfect for unparalleled relaxation.