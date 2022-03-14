Pumeria Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Nestled in the heart of Bang Thao, Pumeria Resort Phuket is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Pumeria Resort Phuket offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service. Guests can choose from 6 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Pumeria Resort Phuket the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.