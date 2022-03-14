PHUKET TEST & GO

Pumeria Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
118 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Pumeria Resort Phuket - Image 0
Pumeria Resort Phuket - Image 1
Pumeria Resort Phuket - Image 2
Pumeria Resort Phuket - Image 3
Pumeria Resort Phuket - Image 4
Pumeria Resort Phuket - Image 5
+16 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Bang Thao, Pumeria Resort Phuket is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Pumeria Resort Phuket offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service. Guests can choose from 6 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Pumeria Resort Phuket the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Pumeria Resort Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Pumeria Resort Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

262/41 Moo 5, Cherngtalay Sub-district, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
rating with
46 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
rating with
226 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunwing Bangtao Beach
8.4
rating with
841 reviews
From ฿-1
Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort
8.1
rating with
368 reviews
From ฿-1
Casuarina Shores Apartment
9
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Cassia Phuket
8.7
rating with
1182 reviews
From ฿-1
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.6
rating with
1728 reviews
From ฿-1
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
1658 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU