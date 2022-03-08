Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Nestled in the heart of Phuket Airport, Proud Phuket Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. Just meters from the Nai Yang Beach and adjacent to the Sirinath National Park lies this property that guarantees to make your trip a memorable one. The international airport is just five minutes away and the town is 30 minutes away. At Proud Phuket Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee, sofa. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, kids club. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Proud Phuket Hotel.