Princess Seaview Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Located in the lovely area of Karon, Princess Seaview Resort & Spa enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, family fun, beaches hub of Phuket. Only 48 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Karon Beach, Wat Suwankeereeket, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Princess Seaview Resort & Spa is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Guests can choose from 152 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, indoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Princess Seaview Resort & Spa is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

