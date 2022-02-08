PP Princess Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Phi Phi, PP Princess Resort is the perfect choice. Situated only 0.2 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At PP Princess Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room, restaurant are just a few of the facilities that set PP Princess Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 26 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, pool (kids), water sports (non-motorized) to make your stay truly unforgettable. PP Princess Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Phi Phi.