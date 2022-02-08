PP Charlie Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, sightseeing, nightlife district of Koh Phi Phi, PP Charlie Beach Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 45 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Also within easy reach are Phi Phi Postcard Shop, Loh Dalam Bay, Tonsai Pier. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Phi Phi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room, BBQ facilities can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of PP Charlie Beach Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including canoe, watersports equipment rentals, snorkeling, hot tub, outdoor pool. PP Charlie Beach Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Phi Phi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.