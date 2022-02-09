PATTAYA TEST & GO

Poseidon Boutique Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
rating with
67 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Situated in Dong Tarn Beach, Poseidon Boutique Hotel is the perfect place to experience Pattaya and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 2.5 Km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Chanya Medical Clinic Jomtien, Takara Massage, Smile Massage. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Poseidon Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service. Guests can choose from 14 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as hot tub, fitness center, sauna, indoor pool, spa. Poseidon Boutique Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

Address / Map

413/3-5 Moo 12,Thappraya Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

