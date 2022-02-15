PHUKET TEST & GO

Phurinda Residence - Saraburi Sandbox Hotel

Saraburi
8.3
rating with
265 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Phurinda Residence, located in the Nong Khae area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, laundromat, wheelchair accessible, Wi-Fi in public areas. The ambiance of Phurinda Residence is reflected in every guestroom. complimentary tea, closet, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center. Phurinda Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Saraburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Phurinda Residence, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

Phahonyothinsaikao, Nong Khae, Saraburi, Thailand, 18140

