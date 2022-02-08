PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Sea Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.5
rating with
421 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Rawai, Phuket Sea Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 20.0 km away. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Rawai Beach, Wat Sawang Arom, Seashell Museum. Phuket Sea Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer are just a few of the facilities that set Phuket Sea Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Phuket Sea Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Address / Map

54/14 Moo 6 Rawai Beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

