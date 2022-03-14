PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Riviera Villas (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
73 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Phuket Riviera Villas is ideally situated in Naiharn; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Phuchada Safari, Saiyuan Rawai Shooting Range, Kata Shopping Centre within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Phuket Riviera Villas, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service are just a few of the facilities that set Phuket Riviera Villas apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, massage, solarium, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Phuket Riviera Villas hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

95/23 Sayiuan Rd., Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

