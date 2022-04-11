PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
9
rating with
840 reviews
Updated on April 11, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The newly renovated Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach (SHA Certified) is situated on Tri Trang Beach, close to many attractions. The bustling Patong and Bangla Road, Phuket’s most famous entertainment hub, are only 3 kilometers from the property.This beachfront property enjoys a peaceful location in the midst of natural surroundings. With a blend of style, comfort, genuine hospitality, and a private quiet beach, it is surely a hidden paradise in Phuket.Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach (SHA Certified) boasts over 400 tastefully-decorated guestrooms with excellent range of amenities, featuring a private balcony or a terrace with direct access to tropical gardens, pool, and beach.This family-friendly property offers three landscaped free-form pools with children's pool. A swim-up bar offers many choices of refreshing beverages. Guests can indulge in a relaxing massage at the spa or take a shuttle service to explore the nearby Patong. Other ideal facilities include seven dining options, kids’ pool, kids’ club offering various activities, games room, beauty salon, tennis court, and many more.

Address / Map

99 Muen-Ngoen Road, Tri-Trang Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

