Phuket Marine Poshtel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Nestled in the heart of Chalong, Phuket Marine Poshtel is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Phuket Marine Poshtel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage to ensure the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 22 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Phuket Marine Poshtel.