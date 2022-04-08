KRABI TEST & GO

Phi Phi Long Beach Resort and Villa - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
7.4
rating with
225 reviews
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Phi Phi Long Beach Resort and Villa is ideally situated in Long Beach; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Phi Phi hotel. 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, restaurant, tours are just a few of the facilities that set Phi Phi Long Beach Resort and Villa apart from other hotels in the city. Phi Phi Long Beach Resort and Villa is home to 50 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, private pool, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, mini bar. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Phi Phi, make Phi Phi Long Beach Resort and Villa your home away from home.

Address / Map

203 Moo 7, Long Beach, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

