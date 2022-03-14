Phi Phi Island Cabana Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This luxury hotel, the first of its kind on Phi Phi island, sprawls across acres of unspoiled land facing two stunning beaches. The low-rise Phi Phi Island Cabana Hotel prides itself as one of the pioneering luxury “green” accommodations, helping to preserve the still unspoiled beauty of the island. The elegantly appointed rooms and suites face the exquisite Ton Sai and Loh Dalum Bays and overlook the stunning infinity pools which seamlessly merge with the Andaman Sea. The hotel’s rooftop restaurant offers the freshest catch of the day, cooked exactly to your liking, as well as other tempting Thai and western dishes. When looking for ways to spend time, there are several recreational facilities to enjoy, such as a coffee shop, and poolside bar. Phi Phi Island Cabana Hotel is a perfect venue for all travelers, ensuring a great and memorable trip.