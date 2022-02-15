Phi Phi Banyan Villa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

Updated on February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Phi Phi Banyan Villa (SHA Plus+) is located in the center of Koh Phi Phi and has access to a secluded beach. A five-minute walk to the main pier allows guests to take daily ferries to Phuket, Koh Lanta, Ao Nang, Rai Lay, and Krabi. In addition to comfortable amenities, the 40 air conditioned rooms enjoy terraces overlooking the Ton Sai Bay. For dining, guests can choose from a variety of restaurants. There is the Ton Sai seafood restaurant, the Roof Top View restaurant, the Beach Sun Deck, and the Garden restaurant. For light snacks and drinks, there is the pool bar and the lobby lounge. To relax, guests can enjoy the swimming pool or the sauna. For your reservation at the Phi Phi Banyan Villa (SHA Plus+), simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

Address / Map

129 Moo 7, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81210

