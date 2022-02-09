Phi Phi Andaman Legacy Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated close to the beach and entertainment belt of town, this property promises everything from fun times to rest and relaxation. Offering a vast variety of guestrooms and bungalows, each room is crafted and decorated to individually embrace the natural surrounding and are creatively fitted with Thai antiques and international standard amenities. There’s a lot to do at this resort as well. Guests can unwind with a traditional Thai massage, wade in the swimming pool, laze on the beachfront, enjoy a cocktail while soaking in the sun and sights of the beach, or go adventurous with the water sports on offer. The property also caters private or corporate functions such as small weddings, honeymoons, conferences, and meetings with top notch amenities. Phi Phi Andaman Legacy Resort (SHA Plus+) is the answer to every question.