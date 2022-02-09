KRABI TEST & GO

Phi Phi Andaman Legacy Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.4
rating with
1743 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated close to the beach and entertainment belt of town, this property promises everything from fun times to rest and relaxation. Offering a vast variety of guestrooms and bungalows, each room is crafted and decorated to individually embrace the natural surrounding and are creatively fitted with Thai antiques and international standard amenities. There’s a lot to do at this resort as well. Guests can unwind with a traditional Thai massage, wade in the swimming pool, laze on the beachfront, enjoy a cocktail while soaking in the sun and sights of the beach, or go adventurous with the water sports on offer. The property also caters private or corporate functions such as small weddings, honeymoons, conferences, and meetings with top notch amenities. Phi Phi Andaman Legacy Resort (SHA Plus+) is the answer to every question.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
Address / Map

1/2 Moo 7, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81210

