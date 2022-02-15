PeranaKan Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Built in 2017, PeranaKan Boutique Hotel is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket property. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed here. PeranaKan Boutique Hotel is home to 21 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at PeranaKan Boutique Hotel.