SAMUI TEST & GO

Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.5
rating with
827 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort - Image 0
Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort - Image 1
Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort - Image 2
Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort - Image 3
Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort - Image 4
Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort - Image 5
+46 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This stunning boutique resort is one of the latest additions to Koh Samui’s growing list of luxury accommodations. A twenty-minute drive from Samui Airport will transport you to the world of ultimate pampering at Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort. Perfect for couples, honeymooners, and prospective brides and grooms, the resort offers seventy units of spa rooms, junior suites, and pool villas. Even the most basic rooms here will rival the best rooms of most other hotels. Enjoy a dip in your own private Jacuzzi or lounge around on the daybed in the separate living area from your bedroom.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

124/24 Moo 3 Lamai Beach, Koh Samui Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
rating with
1255 reviews
From ฿-1
The Spa Resort
7.3
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Lamai Samui
8.5
rating with
338 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
rating with
6 reviews
From ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
From ฿-1
First Bungalow Beach Resort
7.4
rating with
642 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU