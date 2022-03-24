Pattra Mansion by AKSARA Collection - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Pattra Mansion is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1.0 km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. For those of you who want to venture out, Thai Fellowship Church Phuket, Blue Elephant Phuket Cooking School, Mae Ya Nang Shrine are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Partra Mansion, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, car park, tours and self drive car hire services. Guests can choose from Standard and Superior rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include a large outdoor pool is said to be one of the largest in town. Next to it, is the Mellow Yellow Pool Cafe for relaxed chilled dining options. Pattra Mansion is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Amenities / Features Swimming Pool Resort City Hotel

