Patong Mansion Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
390 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Patong Mansion Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Patong Mansion Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Patong Mansion Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Well-placed near the beaches, shopping, nightlife area, in a small quiet street, Patong Mansion Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 0,8 km away. At Patong Mansion Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. The hotel provides the best in services and amenities. In all rooms, you will find a fridge, free coffee and tea, LCD TV 32' with cable TV, a king-size bed, free wifi, safety box, amenities, beach towels ... The hotel provide also 24-hour security, taxi service, ticket service for all tours. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor top floor pool, diving, massage, solarium. Patong Mansion Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

Address / Map

29/1 soi prasertsub 1- Road Ratchapathanuson, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

