Patong Heritage Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-positioned in Patong, Patong Heritage Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. Set 0.2 Km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With the city's main attractions such as Dive Supply, Train Thai Boxing, Jungcelon Shopping Mall within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Patong Heritage Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 165 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Patong Heritage Hotel your home away from home.