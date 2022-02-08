BANGKOK TEST & GO

Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
rating with
3736 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+11 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Described by many as a ‘hidden gem,’ the luxurious Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) is located just off Sukhumvit Road at the Asoke intersection. This is also the location where the BTS skytrain merges with the MRT subway, putting you in the most convenient location to explore Bangkok. For keen bargain hunters, two stops on the skytrain in either direction from the hotel will take you to the city’s most prestigious shopping malls on Sukhumvit and Siam. After a hard day of shopping, unwind at the hotel’s rooftop swimming pool and take in the view of a nearby public park and admire the beautiful Bangkok skyline. When you're ready to book a room at Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus), please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

16 Ratchadapisek Rd, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU