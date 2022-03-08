Pamookkoo Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Located in Kata Beach, 200 m from Kata Beach, Pamookkoo features accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center. With a bar, the 4-star hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom. The accommodations provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests.
All rooms in the hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV.
Pamookkoo offers a buffet or American breakfast.
The accommodations offers a children's playground. You can play table tennis at Pamookkoo.
Popular points of interest near the hotel include Dino Park Mini Golf, Surf House Phuket and The Coffee Club Kata Beach. The nearest airport is Phuket International, 20 mi from Pamookkoo, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.