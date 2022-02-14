KRABI TEST & GO

P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8
rating with
1069 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 0
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 1
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 2
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 3
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 4
P. P. Erawan Palms Resort - Image 5
+1 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This beach resort on the popular island of Phi Phi offers comfortable accommodation in the northernmost part of the island. P. P. Erawan Palms Resort (SHA Plus+) is just a short walk from white sands and crystal clear waters, making it an ideal place to view the sun set. The resort is located among coconut plantations and features a combination of traditional Thai designs with modern, Western touches. The resort has a beachfront restaurant serving the finest seafood around while a tour desk can arrange an array of activities including diving, snorkeling, boating, and trekking. The resort has its own swimming pool and laundry service. P. P. Erawan Palms Resort (SHA Plus+) is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at P. P. Erawan Palms Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR P. P. Erawan Palms Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

45/9 Moo 8, Leamtong, Tambol Ao Nang, Laem Tong Beach, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Phi Phi Holiday Resort
8.4
rating with
1621 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU