PATTAYA TEST & GO

OZO North Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
rating with
308 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located at the north end of Pattaya Bay, OZO North Pattaya is one of the best addresses in town for play and work.

All 406 guestrooms offer high-quality DreamMaster beds with pillow-top mattresses and private balconies scoping spectacular views of the glistening sea or bustling city. Guests can freshen up under the rain shower; take advantage of the workspace, stay connected with complimentary Wifi, keep up with their favourite content with IPTV and direct streaming, and sleep in a total black-out zone.

Head to EAT restaurant for an energizing breakfast buffet and a-la-carte all-day dining. Stop by the Pool Bar for a selection of ice-cold drinks, pizza and snacks. Keep trim at the fully-equipped fitness centre or dive into not one but three freshwater swimming pools perfect for kids to have a blast and adults to relax.

Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Mall is just across the road, while Pattaya Walking Street and Central Festival Shopping Mall are a bit further down. Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are 90 minutes and 120 minutes away by car, while the local airport, U-Tapao, is only a short 30-minute ride.

Address / Map

240/43 Moo 5, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chonburi, Thailand, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

