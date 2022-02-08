KRABI TEST & GO

OYO 755 Rattana Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
rating with
31 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

OYO 755 Rattana ResortOYO 755 Rattana Resort provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is always available, provided by the resort for their driving guests. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.The resort is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides linen service and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Selected rooms have cable TV to keep guests entertained. The resort also provides guests with bottled water.OYO 755 Rattana Resort also provides toiletries and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doNever let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The many offerings at OYO 755 Rattana Resort ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.

Address / Map

288 Moo1, Koh Lanta Noi, Koh Lanta, Krabi, 81150, Thailand, Ko Lanta Noi, Ko Lanta Noi, Thailand, 81150



