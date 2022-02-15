PHUKET TEST & GO

OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
6.7
rating with
56 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 0
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 1
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 2
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 3
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 4
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 5
+32 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Samet, you'll feel right at home at Saikaew Villa 65 as it offers quality accommodation and great service. Only away, this 2.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Samet property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, safety deposit boxes. 50 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, satellite/cable TV can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Saikaew Villa 65 is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Koh Samet.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

93 Moo 4, Ko Samet, Phe, Mueang, Rayong, 21160, Thailand, Sai Kaew Beach, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU