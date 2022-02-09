OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated in 2017, L'Hotel Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. With its location just 10KM from the city center and 15KM from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. L'Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 28 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include closet, cleaning products, towels, separate living room, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). With an ideal location and facilities to match, L'Hotel Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.