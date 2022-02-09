OneLoft Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, OneLoft Hotel is located in the Kata area of Phuket. Only 30 kilometers away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

OneLoft Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, ticket service, 24-hour front desk and luggage storage.

The ambiance of OneLoft Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. Television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers and sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. OneLoft Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.