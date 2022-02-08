Novotel Phuket Vintage Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Novotel Phuket Vintage Park Resort is just a five-minute walk from Patong Beach and about ten minutes from the main shopping mall and entertainment area. Guests will have a splendid time as they enjoy ultimate relaxation in the hotel’s elegant guestrooms, designed to appeal to both business and leisure travellers.

A complete set of amenities is provided with every room type, adding comfort and convenience to the guest experience. For business trips and other special events, a world-class meeting and banquet service is also available at the resort, with well-trained staff on hand to ensure that you experience a flawless meeting or event session.

A wide range of exquisite cuisines from around the globe are served fresh every day at the hotel’s different restaurants, all offering memorable dining experiences. For refreshment, bar service is available throughout the resort, providing international cocktails as well as local favourites.

The hotel also offers myriad recreational activities – for example, the resort’s magnificent spa, swimming areas, and other recreational zones will keep guests of all ages entertained throughout their stay. Adding flavour to any fun-filled holiday are special classes where guests can learn how to cook signature Thai dishes, mix cocktails, and carve fruit like a pro.

Outside the hotel, plenty of tours are available for those wishing to explore the majestic island of Phuket, while plenty of fun in the sun is just outside the door at the nearby Patong Beach. Although located at the heart of the province’s prime tourist destination, the hotel also serves as a genuine sanctuary for those who seek for tranquility and privacy.