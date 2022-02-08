BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
rating with
1600 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+46 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. Only 20.5 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, and 24-hour front desk. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find complimentary tea, closet, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, and pool (kids). Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

19/9 Sukhumvit 20 Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU