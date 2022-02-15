BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
rating with
3037 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 5
+46 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel is the only 4-star hotel located in the heart of IMPACT, Thailand’s largest exhibition and conference facilities. Providing convenience and comfort, the hotel is 6 km from Don Mueang Domestic Airport and 20 km from downtown Bangkok via the expressway. With modern architecture and state of the art facilities, the hotel is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Facilities include 380 ultra-modern rooms, 2 restaurants, 2 Premier executive floors, a remarkably well-appointed Business Centre, a Fitness Center, a swimming pool, and a spa.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

94 Popular Road, Banmai Sub District, Pakkred, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 11120

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
rating with
506 reviews
From ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
rating with
2646 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
rating with
730 reviews
From ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
rating with
487 reviews
From ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
rating with
75 reviews
From ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
rating with
1116 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
rating with
1352 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU