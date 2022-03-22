SAMUI TEST & GO

Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.5
rating with
2135 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 0
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 1
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 2
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 3
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 4
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 5
+46 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Samui, you'll feel right at home at Nora Buri Resort & Spa, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 3 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. Also within easy reach are Eranda Herbal Spa, Samui International Hospital, Magnolia Day Spa. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The hotel features 144 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Nora Buri Resort & Spa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Nora Buri Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Nora Buri Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

111 Moo 5, Chaweng Beach, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
rating with
438 reviews
From ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
rating with
1106 reviews
From ฿-1
Samujana Villas
9.3
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
rating with
1159 reviews
From ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
1578 reviews
From ฿-1
Melia Koh Samui
9.3
rating with
90 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU