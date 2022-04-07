Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Transport back to the Siam of the past at the 4-star Nora Beach Resort & Spa, named after southern Thailand’s traditional mystical dance. A peaceful oasis on a spectacular hillside setting overlooking a secluded bay just north of world-renowned Chaweng Beach, the resort’s architecture superbly combines Thai style and modern luxuries. The hotel is known for its water features including a terraced stream which runs from the lobby through the grounds to a waterfall that merges with the Gulf of Thailand. The Anodas Spa offers impressive facilities with Eastern and Western treatments. To make your reservation at Nora Beach Resort & Spa, please proceed to our secure online booking form.