SAMUI TEST & GO

Nora Beach Resort & Spa - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.3
rating with
841 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
Nora Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Nora Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Nora Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Nora Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Nora Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Nora Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+44 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Transport back to the Siam of the past at the 4-star Nora Beach Resort & Spa, named after southern Thailand’s traditional mystical dance. A peaceful oasis on a spectacular hillside setting overlooking a secluded bay just north of world-renowned Chaweng Beach, the resort’s architecture superbly combines Thai style and modern luxuries. The hotel is known for its water features including a terraced stream which runs from the lobby through the grounds to a waterfall that merges with the Gulf of Thailand. The Anodas Spa offers impressive facilities with Eastern and Western treatments. To make your reservation at Nora Beach Resort & Spa, please proceed to our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Nora Beach Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Nora Beach Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

222 Moo 2, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

First Residence Hotel
7.6
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
rating with
438 reviews
From ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
rating with
1106 reviews
From ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
rating with
1159 reviews
From ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
1578 reviews
From ฿-1
Samujana Villas
9.3
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas
7.7
rating with
289 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU