Nim Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Nim Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
rating with
840 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Chiang Mai Airport, Nim Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2.3 km away, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. With the city's main attractions such as Ruam Path Chiang Mai Hospital, Sbun-Nga Textile Museum, Old Chiangmai Cultural Center within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Nim Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. 154 rooms spread over 4 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, sofa, towels, closet can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage. Whatever your purpose of visit, Nim Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

Address

79 Wiangping Road Changklan, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

