New Square Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, New Square Patong is ideally situated in Patong, one of the city's most popular locales. With its location just from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. New Square Patong offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room, locker. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, solarium, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Phuket, make New Square Patong your home away from home.

