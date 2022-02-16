PHUKET TEST & GO

New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.4
rating with
1868 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Hat Yai, New Season Square Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 15 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by New Season Square Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). New Season Square Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hat Yai.

If you were a guest at New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

23 Prachathipat Road, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

