Naya Bungalow - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

A 20-minute walk from Nai Harn Beach, Naya Bungalow is located in Rawai Beach and has free WiFi, express check-in and check-out and a tour desk. Featuring family rooms, this property also provides guests with an outdoor pool. Every room is equipped with a balcony with views of the garden.

All rooms features air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, an electric tea pot, a shower, a hairdryer and a closet. All rooms include a private bathroom with free toiletries, while selected rooms also offer a patio and others also have pool views.

The resort has a sun terrace.

Windmill Viewpoint is 1.7 miles from Naya Bungalow, while Promthep Cape is 2.4 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket, 30 miles from the accommodation, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.