Natai Beach Resort & Spa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

This intimate 106-room resort offers unrivaled comfort and excellent service within stylish ambience, perfect for a wonderful holiday retreat. Guests can enjoy a fun-filled holiday on the sandy golden shores of Natai Beach with lazy beach walks, sunbathing, or even star gazing. Tourists and locals will be delighted to stay at this superb retreat that pampers you with leisure facilities like the various spa treatments, intimate dining with a sea breeze from the Andaman Sea, and a bar corner that serves your favorite bottle of wine. Guests who are fond of the typical ‘hot and spicy’ Thai cuisine can opt for some Thai cooking lessons taught in the most appealing, warm, and vibrant environment. Reflecting traditional Thai architecture, Natai Beach Resort & Spa is idyllic for both energetic and leisure travelers and makes an ultimate stop spot in Thailand.