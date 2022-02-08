BANGKOK TEST & GO

Narai Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
rating with
6155 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Narai Hotel - Image 0
Narai Hotel - Image 1
Narai Hotel - Image 2
Narai Hotel - Image 3
Narai Hotel - Image 4
Narai Hotel - Image 5
+25 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Narai Hotel is located in the business, shopping, and entertainment districts of Silom. The hotel is connected to the BTS skytrain and within close proximity to the expressway, making it easy for guests to get out into the city for dining, shopping, and sightseeing. Business travelers will find the central location, business center, meeting rooms, and internet access highly convenient. Each of the 472 spacious, air-conditioned rooms is equipped with modern amenities and a range of facilities to ensure an enjoyable experience for the guests. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Narai Hotel is the place to be.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Narai Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Narai Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

222 Si Lom, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
rating with
2226 reviews
From ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
rating with
19 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
From ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
rating with
1763 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
rating with
778 reviews
From ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
rating with
12884 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU